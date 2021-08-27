A laboratory assistant processes a sample collected by the Galapagos Barcode project on the island of San Cristobal in the Galapagos Islands. EFE/Elias L. Benarroch

A group of Ecuadorian and foreign scientists is hard at work on a project to decipher the genetic catalog of the Galapagos islands by comparing "the barcodes of life" of species in the archipelago with the world gene bank and hoping to discover new species.