A team of scientists detected the gravitational waves that resulted from the biggest collision of black holes ever observed and that formed a new black hole about 80 times larger than the sun, academic sources announced Tuesday.

This and three other black hole fusions were detected by an international team of scientists formed by the Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the United States and the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra.