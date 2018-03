A handout picture released 10 April 2017 by the by the Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, of bleaching damage on the Great barrier Reef. EPA-EFE/Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies/Bette Willis) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A undated handout picture released by the Australian Institute of Marine Science on 27 March 2018 shows a laboratory test of a new surface film to prevent coral bleaching. EPA-EFE/AIMS/PHIL MERCURIO

A group of scientists developed a "sun shield" that they hope can help prevent coral bleaching, which spread across the Great Barrier Reef in Northeast Australia in 2016 and 2017, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation (GBRF) reported Tuesday.

The sun shield is made from an ultra-thin biodegradable film that is 50,000 times thinner than a human hair and contains calcium carbonate, the same ingredient corals use to make their hard skeletons, the GBRF said in a statement.