An undated handout picture released by CSIRO on 15 March 2018 shows a computer rendering of the so-called "Shirley Temple protein", found in the milk of platypus in Australia. This is the first time a protein structure with such a fold has found, highlighting some of the unusual evolutionary characteristics of monotremes and identifying them as a source of novel proteins. EPA-EFE/CSIRO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A male platypus swims a Melbourne Zoo in Melbourne, 06 May 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An undated handout picture released by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on 15 March 2018, of a platypus. CSIRO scientists have found a curly protein in platypus milk that could one day save the lives of people dying from an antibiotic resistance to superbugs. EPA-EFE/CSIRO/ LAURA ROMIN/LARRY DALTON HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

"Wally", a 500 gram baby platypus is held by Jacqui Seal, Ranger-in-Charge at the David Fleay Wildlife Park on the Gold Coast, Australia, 19 March 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/Dave Hunt

A group of Australian scientists revealed on Thursday the antibacterial properties of a protein found in platypus milk which could prove useful for drug research, an Australian scientific institution said.

In 2010, scientists discovered that milk from the platypus, Australia's strange duck-billed, beaver-tailed, poisonous animal, may contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance.