Marine scientists have discovered a “remarkable” pristine coral reef deep off the coast of Tahiti in French Polynesia, Unesco, which led the mission, revealed Thursday.
Scientists discover pristine coral reef deep off Tahiti coast
A handout provided by Unesco shows divers studying the pristine coral reef found off Tahiti. EFE/UNESCO
A handout provided by Unesco shows a diver studying the pristine coral reef found off Tahiti. EFE/UNESCO
A handout provided by Unesco shows the pristine coral reef found off Tahiti. EFE/UNESCO
