A handout provided by Unesco shows the pristine coral reef found off Tahiti. EFE/UNESCO

Marine scientists have discovered a “remarkable” pristine coral reef deep off the coast of Tahiti in French Polynesia, Unesco, which led the mission, revealed Thursday.