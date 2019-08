Photo provided by the University of Miami's Leonard H. Miller School of Medicine showing, left to right, Doctors Marie Alcaide, Margaret Fischl and Deborah Weiss, who are conducting a 7-year study on why HIV-infected people over age 55 develop non-infectious diseases at greater rates than non-infected people. EFE-EPA/ Jorge R. Perez/Courtesy University of Miami's Leonard H. Miller School of Medicine /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Three scientists, one of them Spanish, are heading a new study on aging among carriers of the HIV virus that causes AIDS in the United States with an eye toward helping reduce the difference in life expectancy between them and the rest of the population.

"The aim is to learn more about what happens to people with HIV as they age," Spaniard Maria Alcaide, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of Miami's Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, told EFE.