Photo of seeds at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Sept. 28, 2018 in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Photo of seeds at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Sept. 28, 2018 in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Photo of seeds at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Sept. 28, 2018 in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

To feed the 10 billion people who are expected to inhabit the Earth in 2050, global food production must rise 50 percent over the next 32 years, a monumental challenge that modified seeds could help humanity take on successfully, scientists told EFE.

"Humanity is facing several challenges due to population growth and climate change, as well as sustainability issues, such as soil erosion and excessive water use in agriculture," the director of Mexico's non-profit International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Kevin Pixley, told EFE.