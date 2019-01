Handout photo that shows some bodies and torched vehicles at the site where authorities on Jan. 9, 2019, found 20 corpses in the northeastern Mexican municipality of Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas state, near the United States-Mexico border. EPA-EFE/BEST QUALITY POSSIBLE

Mexican authorities have discovered 20 bodies - including 17 charred corpses inside of vehicles - in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, officials said Thursday.

The remains were found Wednesday in the municipality of Miguel Aleman near the United States-Mexico border, the state Attorney General's Office said in a statement.