Photo provided on Jan. 9, 2018 showing former police officials and officers arriving to prison in Verazcruz, Mexico, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

A score of former police officials and officers in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz have been indicted in the "enforced disappearance" of 15 civilians, local authorities said.

The state Attorney General's Office accuses them of carrying out a state policy to illegally detain, torture and kill private citizens during the administration of former Gov. Javier Duarte, who governed the state from 2010 to 2016 and is currently jailed on money laundering and organized crime charges.