Panamanian authorities watch a house in which they broke into, in Panama City, Panama, 03 January 2019. The authorities of the country arrested three on human trafficking and freed 20 victims in several areas of the country. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian authorities watch a house in which they broke into, in Panama City, Panama, 03 January 2019. The authorities of the country arrested three on human trafficking and freed 20 victims in several areas of the country. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian authorities arrested three people in Panama City, Panama, on Thursday Jan. 3, 2018, for illegal trafficking of migrants and freed some 20 victims in different parts of the country. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian authorities arrested three people on Thursday for illegal trafficking of migrants and freed some 20 victims in different parts of the country.

The Attorney General's Office reported that the arrests took place in Chiriqui, bordering Costa Rica; on the outskirts of the capital and in Darien, the jungle zone that shares a natural border with Colombia.