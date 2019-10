An activist from Extinction Rebellion dangles from the Story Bridge in a hammock as part of protests in Brisbane, Australia, Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/GLENN HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Activists from Extinction Rebellion participate in a protest in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Activists from Extinction Rebellion participate in a protest in Brisbane, Australia, Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/GLENN HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Activists from Extinction Rebellion dressed as bees participate in a die-in protest in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An activist is arrested during an Extinction Rebellion climate protest in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Extinction Rebellion activists march in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Red Rebels, a sub-group of the Extinction Rebellion, take part in a demonstration in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators are arrested during a protest in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

More than 100 people have been arrested in Australia over the past two days during protests in major cities against the government's inaction on the climate crisis.

The arrests took place in several cities across the country during rallies organized by the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion. EFE-EPA