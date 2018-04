A man touches the coffin containing the body of the late Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, during a prayer service in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

People shout as they carry the coffin containing the body of the late Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, during prayer servicce in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Scores of people turned out Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur in honor of a Palestinian man who was killed in Malaysia, as witnessed by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh was shot and killed on Apr. 21 as he tried to enter a mosque in the north of the capital, in an attack that his family claimed was carried out by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.