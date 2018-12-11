Scotland's First Minister and SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon speaks at the unveiling of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh statue in Glasgow, Scotland, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Scotland's first minister and leader of the anti-Brexit and pro-independence Scottish National Party on Tuesday put pressure on the official opposition to lodge a motion of no confidence against the United Kingdom's increasingly embattled conservative prime minister.

Speaking to the BBC's flagship Today program, Nicola Sturgeon said Theresa May's Conservative government was no longer functioning and the PM's decision Monday to delay a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal last minute due to the likeliness it would have been rejected by lawmakers was an opportune moment for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to table a confidence motion.