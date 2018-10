First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon arrives to deliver a keynote speech on the current state of the UK Government's Brexit negotiations and the future of the UK and Europe in central London, Britain, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon arrives to deliver a keynote speech on the current state of the UK Government's Brexit negotiations and the future of the UK and Europe in central London, Britain, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Scotland's first minister on Monday urged members of the United Kingdom's parliament not to be pressured into accepting a bad deal on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union simply to avoid a no-deal scenario.

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party – a pro-independence outfit currently in government in Scotland's devolved Parliament Holyrood – spoke with an audience at the Royal Society of the Arts in London.