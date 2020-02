People demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 01 February 2020, a day after Britain has officially left the EU. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

A Scottish man demonstrates outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 01 February 2020, a day after Britain has officially left the EU. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

A Pro EU supporter demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 01 February 2020, a day after Britain has officially left the EU. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Pro EU supporters demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 01 February 2020, a day after Britain has officially left the EU. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

People demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 01 February 2020, a day after Britain has officially left the EU. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Scots hold anti-Brexit protests on first day of UK’s independence from EU

Pro-European Scots held protests in Edinburgh on Saturday, the first day of the United Kingdom’s independence from the European Union.

"Scotland still loves EU" one banner read, as campaigners made it clear they did not vote in favor of leaving the bloc.