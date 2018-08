Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L), with wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily before a swearing in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Scott Morrison is sworn in as the 30th prime minister of Australia by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove during a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018.

(L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg after a swearing in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg after a swearing in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Aug 24, 2018.

Newly elected leader of the Liberal Party Scott Morrison addresses the media at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018.

Scott Morrison sworn in as new prime minister of Australia

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the 30th prime minister of Australia on Friday after winning the Liberal Party leadership vote during an internal ballot to resolve the country's governance crisis.

Morrison, who until now was Australia's treasurer, was sworn in by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove. He replaced Malcolm Turnbull after the party forced him out amid growing discontent and a revolt of party conservatives.