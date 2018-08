Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop arrives for a Liberal party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Senator Mathias Cormann (L) and former Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (R) arrive for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAM MOOY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and granddaughter Alice leave after his farewell press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison (C) arrives for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAM MOOY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull conducts his farewell press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAM MOOY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Scott Morrison to be new Australian PM as Malcolm Turnbull forced out

Scott Morrison was voted leader of the Liberal Party and is to become new prime minister of Australia after the party forced out Malcolm Turnbull on Friday.

Morrison, who has been Australia's treasurer, replaced Turnbull amid growing discontent and a revolt of party conservatives against the now-former party leader.