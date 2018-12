An exterior view of the Scottish parliament building in the Holyrood area of the Scottish capital Edinburgh, United Kingdom, June 8, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Scotland's devolved parliament on Wednesday voted against the proposed Brexit deal put forward by the United Kingdom's government.

Lawmakers belonging to four out the five parties present in Holyrood – the Scottish Nationalist Party, the Scottish Green Party, the Liberal Democrats and Labour – backed the non-binding motion that rejected the draft deal and spurned the prospect of withdrawing from the European Union with no deal at all.