Civil servants take part in an 'ambush-style lockdown' in Hong Kong, China, 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A security guard of the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong and Macau takes photos of protesters from the pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, (FTU), outside the consulate in Hong Kong, China, 16 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A controversial documentary on Hong Kong pro-democracy protests was pulled out hours before the film was scheduled to be screened in the city.

"Inside the Red Brick Wall" covers 2019 clashes between protesters and security forces at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University was to premiere in the city on Monday evening. EFE-EPA