U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo during their meeting at the National Assemblyin Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Kim Min-Hee POOL

Taiwan’s authorities said Thursday that several chain stores and government facilities had been hacked as United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was visiting the island, with insults appearing on public digital screens.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau said these were cyberattacks from unknown Internet IP addresses and is investigating the incident’s origin, state Taiwanese agency CNA said.