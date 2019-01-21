Four police officers were injured Monday in scuffles that broke out with a group of protesting taxi drivers who allegedly tried to force their way into the grounds surrounding the regional parliament in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia and the port of Barcelona amid an ongoing strike in the sector against proposed regulations on ride-sharing apps, which taxi unions say do not go far enough.

Catalan regional police, known as the Mossos d'Esquadra, cordoned off the entrance of the Ciutadella Park that houses the regional parliament in central Barcelona, where they faced off with a large group of taxi drivers, many of whom donned high-visibility vests, echoing the Gilet Jaunes protests that have swept France in recent months.