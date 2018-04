Ukrainian nationalists clash with pro-Russian-minded supporters of the former Soviet Union who try to lay flowers to the monument of the Nikolay Vatutin in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Scuffles broke out in Kiev Friday when nationalists tried to interrupt a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the death of a Soviet Red Army commander, an epa correspondent reported.

Police formed a chain around the people gathered to pay tribute to Nikolay Vatutin on the 74th anniversary of his death but clashes arose when nationalist protesters jostled security forces and sprayed mace into the crowd.