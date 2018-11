Peñas, Bolivia, Nov. 9, 2018: The face of the indigenous leader Tupac Katari, executed at the end of the 18th century by the Spanish colonial rulers of Bolivia, was re-animated Friday in pieces by 20 sculptors in this small town near La Paz where he died. EPA/EFE/ Martín Alipaz

Peñas, Bolivia, Nov. 9, 2018: The face of the indigenous leader Tupac Katari, executed at the end of the 18th century by the Spanish colonial rulers of Bolivia, was re-animated Friday in pieces by 20 sculptors in this small town near La Paz where he died. EPA/EFE/ Martín Alipaz

The artists began work Monday in the main square of Peñas, near Lake Titicaca, with the mission of completing their works by Nov. 14, the 237th anniversary of Katari's gruesome death.