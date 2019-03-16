Unidentified women, reportedly wives of a suspected Islamic State (IS) fighters, walk at Roj refugees camp in Hasakah, northeast of Syria, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Nearly 30,000 Islamic State terror organization fighters and people believed to be their family members have surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since the start of a final offensive to liberate the remaining IS-held territory in eastern Syria, that Kurdish-led militia said Saturday.

The United States-backed SDF revealed that since the final offensive to expel IS fighters from the town of al-Baghuz and its vicinity a total of 29,600 people have fled the town and surrendered, including "over 5,000 terrorists."