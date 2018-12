Damaged buildings are seen after fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of Raqqa, Syria, Oct. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YOUSSEF RABIH YOUSSEF

The Syrian Democratic Forces on Thursday warned that the fight against terror had not come to an end after the United States announced it was withdrawing its troops from Syria.

United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday his government considered its work in Syria complete as the Islamic State terror organization had lost nearly all the territory it had occupied in that Arab nation in 2014.