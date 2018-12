A handout photo made available by Greenpeace shows the Yushin Maru catcher ship of the Japanese whaling fleet injuring a whale with its first harpoon attempt, and taking a further three harpoon shots before finally killing the badly injured fleeing whale in the Southern Ocean, Jan 07 2006 (reissued Dec 26 2018). EPA-EFE/JEREMY SUTTON-HIBBERT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 26 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A Baird's beaked whale is pulled out of the water at a slaughterhouse in Wada Port, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Jul 30 2009 (reissued Dec 26 2018).EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Environmental non-profit Sea Shepherd welcomed Japan's announcement Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, saying it would allow for the creation of a whale sanctuary.

The non-profit said in a statement that without opposition from Japan, the IWC will be able to approve a motion to establish the South Atlantic Whale Sanctuary, effectively ending whaling in the Southern Hemisphere.