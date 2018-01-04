NSW police and salvage personnel work to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into Jerusalem Bay, north of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian police and salvage personnel work to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into Jerusalem Bay, north of Sydney, Australia, 4 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas

The tourist seaplane that crashed on New Year's Eve in a river north of Sydney, Australia, with six people on board, had suffered another fatal accident more than 20 years ago, according to official sources Thursday.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) had declared the DHC-2 Beaver destroyed after it crashed to the ground in 1996, when it was used as a crop duster, but the Civil Aviation Safety Authority confirmed that a specialist engineer deemed that the damage was repairable and it was completely rebuilt.