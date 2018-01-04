The tourist seaplane that crashed on New Year's Eve in a river north of Sydney, Australia, with six people on board, had suffered another fatal accident more than 20 years ago, according to official sources Thursday.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) had declared the DHC-2 Beaver destroyed after it crashed to the ground in 1996, when it was used as a crop duster, but the Civil Aviation Safety Authority confirmed that a specialist engineer deemed that the damage was repairable and it was completely rebuilt.