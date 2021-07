A view of homes destroyed by a mudslide triggered by torrential rain, at the hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

A local fire brigade member checks an upside-down car on a mudslide triggered by torrential rain at the hot-spring resort area Izusan, in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A bus is buried in a mudslide triggered by torrential rain at the hot-spring resort area of Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Police rescue workers labor at the site of a mudslide triggered by torrential rain at the hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday to find 20 people missing after a huge mudslide in Atami, southwest of Tokyo, triggered by torrential rains, which have so far left two dead.

Some 1,000 police officers and members of the Self-Defense Forces (army) as well as firefighters participated in the rescue efforts in the popular hot-spring tourist resort area in Shizuoka prefecture, while the mud and debris removal work began early in the day in the rain.