An unidentified female survivor lays at the ground as relatives accompany her at a local hospital in Toba, Indonesia, Jun. 18, 2018, after a ferry carrying 80 passengers capsized at Lake Toba killing at least two people. EPA-EFE/LAZUARDY FAHMI

Indonesian rescuers prepare their boat before they start a search and rescue operation for a sunken boat at Lake Toba, in North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUAJI

Indonesian Marines prepare their boat before they start a search and rescue operation for a sunken boat at Lake Toba, in North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUAJI

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday continued their search for the around 60 passengers, who reportedly went missing after the boat they were traveling in sank in Lake Toba on Sumatra island.

The authorities had managed to rescue 18 people alive, and the body of one victim after the accident that occurred Monday afternoon on the route that connects the town of Tigaras with Samosir island.