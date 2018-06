British cave divers John Volamthen (C left) and Richard William Stanton (C right), who have previously explored the cave site, ride in the back of a vehicle during a search and rescue operation near the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Royal Thai Police helicopters are prepared for search and rescue operations near the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai military medical personnel and associated officials practise carrying an injured person during an emergency exercise near the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy on shows a Thai Navy Seal Underwater Demolition Assault Unit team wading through the water as they inspect inside the cave during a search and rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 30, 2018. EFE/EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Search continues for Thai soccer players and coach missing in cave for a week

Rescue workers supported by the military, police and international experts on Saturday continued to search for 12 children of a football team and their coach, who disappeared in a cave in northern Thailand a week ago.

Bicycles, shoes and other belongings of the group were found on Jun. 23 at the cave's entrance by officials of the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park in northern Chiang Rai province.