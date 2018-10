Two workers climb on a waste bank looking for useful coal cinders at a closed coal mine in rural Zaozhuang city, China's Shandong province, Mar. 11, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Emergency services continue to try to clear access to a tunnel where 18 workers remain trapped in a coal mine in Shandong in eastern China, reported state network CCTV Tuesday.

Local authorities have confirmed the death of three miners so far, but the state of the 18 trapped is still unknown after the mine collapsed Saturday night.