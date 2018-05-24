Emergency services are seen at the spot where part of a building collapsed in Madrid, Spain, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Santi Donaire

Rescuers dismantled precarious architectural structures from a partially collapsed building in central Madrid Thursday to aid a search operation for two workers believed to be trapped in the rubble, the Spanish capital's emergency services said.

The building, located in a well-heeled neighborhood to the north of Madrid's city center, partially collapsed on Tuesday and rescue efforts to locate two men aged 42 and 56 have continued unabated, while relatives of the missing men awaited news of their loved ones.