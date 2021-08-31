A photograph taken from a drone over Mexico City's Zocalo plaza showing relatives of disappeared persons marching on Aug. 30, 2021, on the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. EFE/ Madla Hartz

Thousands of families are moving heaven and earth to find their disappeared loved ones in Mexico, now with the determined help of the government, but their huge task often runs up against bureaucratic inefficiency and even the scorn of prosecutors and uncontrolled impunity.

"In the matter of justice there is a great debt and no progress. We have to rethink the forensic system, take it out of the hands of prosecutors' offices and make it independent," said the head of the National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, in an interview with EFE for the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on Monday.