Volunteers clean up washed up content from containers from Panamian-flagged MSC Zoe container vessel in Moddergat, The Netherlands, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SIESE VEENSTRA

A handout photo made available by Havariekommando, Germany's central command for maritime emergencies, showing an aerial view of the Panamian-flagged MSC Zoe container vessel with missing containers at a undisclosed location at sea, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAVARIEKOMMANDO

Authorities in the Netherlands and Germany continued to search Thursday for some 270 shipping containers in the North Sea, some of which contained dangerous materials.

The Central Command for Maritime Emergencies Germany said the vessel that lost the containers at sea moored at the northwestern German city of Bremerhaven at 12.35 am and that the search for the lost containers would resume over the course of the morning.