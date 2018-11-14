Southern California Edison Electric Company work on power lines destroyed by the Woosley Fire in Malibu, California, USA, 12 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm, strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed hundreds of homes, caused dozens of fatalities and scorched over 300,000 acres. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A luxury beach front home that was destroyed by the Woosley Fire lies in ruin in Malibu, California, USA, 12 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm, strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed hundreds of homes, caused dozens of fatalities and scorched over 300,000 acres. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

David Spence from the UK looks at a burned out vintage sports destroyed by the Woosley Fire in Westlake Village, California, USA, 12 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm, strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed hundreds of homes, caused dozens of fatalities and scorched over 300,000 acres. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The home of Scottish actor Gerard Butler lies in ruins after being destroyed by the Woosley Fire in Malibu, California, USA, 12 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm, strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed hundreds of homes, caused dozens of fatalities and scorched over 300,000 acres. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The two large wildfires that have been burning since nearly a week in California and which have caused at least 44 death continued to grow on Tuesday, while emergency teams are still searching for over 200 missing people.

The "Camp Fire" is already the deadliest fire in the state's history, having caused the death of at least 42 people, and also the most destructive, having destroyed more than 6,700 buildings, mostly in the city of Paradise, with 26,000 inhabitants, which were completely engulfed by flames.