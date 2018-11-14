The two large wildfires that have been burning since nearly a week in California and which have caused at least 44 death continued to grow on Tuesday, while emergency teams are still searching for over 200 missing people.
The "Camp Fire" is already the deadliest fire in the state's history, having caused the death of at least 42 people, and also the most destructive, having destroyed more than 6,700 buildings, mostly in the city of Paradise, with 26,000 inhabitants, which were completely engulfed by flames.