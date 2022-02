People observe the destruction in Petropolis, Brazil, on 18 February 2022 after floods and mudslides left 130 dead. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A nun assists people at a shelter in Petropolis, Brazil, on 18 February 2022, after a storm that killed 130 people. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A drone photo of first responders searching through mud and rubble in Petropolis, Brazil, on 18 February 2022 after a storm left 130 people dead. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

For a third day, teams searched Brazil's "Imperial City" on Friday for dozens of residents who remain missing after the heaviest rains in 90 years left 130 people dead.

"An image almost of war," was how President Jair Bolsonaro described what he saw from a helicopter during a flight over Petropolis, named for Brazil's last emperor, Pedro II.