Federal Police officers take DNA samples from relatives of missing people on April 6, 2019, in Acapulco, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Relatives of the missing headed to Acapulco, a resort city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, this weekend to provide DNA samples to investigators.

The federal Attorney General's Office said it would work with state prosecutors and the non-governmental organization Familias de Acapulco en Busca de sus Desaparecidos (Acapulco Families Searching for the Missing) April 5-7 to gather DNA samples in an effort to locate and identify people who disappeared.