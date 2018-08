Indonesian rescuers help a hospital patient who was moved to an emergency tent outside of the Tanjung hospital after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian West Nusa Tenggara Marine Police shows hundreds of local and foreign tourists gathering on the beach after an earthquake, in an attempt to leave Gili Trawangan Island, a neighboring island of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/POLAIRUD POLDA NTB HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Foreign and domestic tourists which are evacuated from Gili island in Lombok following the earthquake, arrive at Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia, 07 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A handout photo made available by Indonesian Search and Rescue (Basarnas) shows local and foreign tourists that were evacuated from Gili islands, following the earthquake, disembark a rescue ship as they arrive at Bangsal port, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 07 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Residents search for possible survivors in the rubble of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Search for survivors continues after Indonesia earthquake kills at least 96

Indonesian rescue teams on Tuesday continue searching under the ruins for survivors of the magnitude-6.9 earthquake that hit Lombok Island on Aug. 5, causing at least 96 deaths.

The spokesperson of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said the teams rescued a survivor from a collapsed mosque in northern Lombok, the most affected area where 72 people were found dead so far.