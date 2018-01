Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) Volcanology Division Director Makoto Saito points to a screen during a press conference, after a volcano erupted near a ski resort in Gunma Prefecture, at the JMA headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A framegrab from a handout video made available by 'Kusatsu Shiraneyama gondola cloud cameras' shows a black cloud moving in from the top right corner of the frame, the moment before the gondola live camera went black following a volcanic eruption nearby and a near-simultaneous avalanche, near Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KUSATSU SHIRANEYMA GONDOLA CAMERA / HANDOUT

Rescue teams on Wednesday were forced to suspend a search operation at a ski resort in northern Japan - that was hit by a volcanic eruption and an avalanche - following fresh volcanic tremors.

Firefighters and the police were searching for people who might still be tapped under the snow close to the Kusatsu-Shirane volcano - in the Gunma prefecture, north of Tokyo - which suddenly erupted Tuesday, killing one person and injuring around a dozen.