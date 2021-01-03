Ask (Norway), 03/01/2021.- Relief crews are searching the landslide in Ask, Gjerdrum community, Norway, 03 January 2021, to thank volunteers and rescue crews after a landslide emergency incident. Several homes have been taken by the landslide in Ask that occurred on 30 December. Several people are missing, and five have been confirmed dead. More than 1,000 people in the area have been evacuated. (Noruega) EFE/EPA/Lise Aaserud NORWAY OUT

Ask (Norway), 02/01/2021.- Candles are placed at the outer edge of the landslide in Ask in Gjerdrum municipality, Norway, 02 January 2021. Several homes have been taken by the avalanche and nine people remain missing after one body was found. More than 1,000 people in the area have been evacuated. (Noruega) EFE/EPA/Haakon Mosvold Larsen NORWAY OUT