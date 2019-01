Russian Su-34 bombers fly over Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 Strike Fighter performs during an air show at the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Jul. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Two Russian Sukhoi Su-34 bombers collided over the Sea of Japan on Friday with the pilots ejecting themselves and a search is underway to find them, the Russian defense ministry announced.

The accident took place on Friday morning, when the two planes that belong to the Russian air force in the Far East, crashed during a routine flight.