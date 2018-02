A resident walks past a damaged street in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb.8, 2018, after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien on the night of Feb. 6, EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Search and rescue teams in Taiwan on Thursday intensified operations to find 58 people feared trapped by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the island this week, working amid intense cold and repeated aftershocks.

The number of deaths in Tuesday's quake has been raised to nine, while 268 people were injured, according to latest data from the National Fire Agency, although the figures are expected to increase.