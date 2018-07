A handout photo made available by The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command shows Thai Navy officials helping the tourists after tourist boats sank off in the seas, at a port in Phuket island, southern Thailand, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescue teams in Thailand Friday resumed search for the 58 missing after two tourist boats sank leaving at least one person dead in the southwestern part of the country, official sources said Friday.

Emergency services Thursday recovered the body of a Chinese tourist and rescued 88 people from the two boats that capsized in a strong swell near the island of Phuket, an officer from the local governor's office told EFE.