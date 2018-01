An aerial photo shows Kusatsu Kokusai Ski Resort (rear) in Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, northern Tokyo, Japan, 23 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YOMIURI SHIMBUN JAPAN OUT

Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) Volcanology Division Director Makoto Saito points to a screen during a press conference, after a volcano erupted near a ski resort in Gunma Prefecture, at the JMA headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A framegrab from a handout video made available by 'Kusatsu Shiraneyama gondola cloud cameras' on Jan. 23, 2018 shows a black cloud moving in from the top right corner of the frame, the moment before the gondola live camera went black following a volcanic eruption nearby and a near-simultaneous avalanche, near Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KUSATSU SHIRANEYMA GONDOLA CAMERA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Emergency services Wednesday continued the search and rescue operations near a ski resort affected Tuesday by a volcanic eruption and a subsequent avalanche that left one person dead and 11 injured.

Firefighters and police are searching for people who might have been trapped under the snow near Mount Motoshirane, north of Tokyo, NHK reported.