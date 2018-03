Workers place the presidential flag on the balcony where President Sebastian Piñera will deliver his first official speech in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Conservative politician Sebastian Piñera on Sunday took the presidential oath of office for the second time at the seat of Congress in Valparaiso in a ceremony attended by around 1,400 people.

"I swear," the 68-year-old Piñera said after the head of the Senate, socialist Carlos Montes, posed the traditional query: "Do you swear or promise to faithfully execute the Office of President of the Republic, to preserve the nation's liberty and to protect the Constitution and its laws?"