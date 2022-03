A view of debris from a China Eastern Airlines that crashed into a mountainside in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, 21 March 2022 (issued 22 March 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescue workers walk at the site of a plane crash from a China Eastern Airlines in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescue workers attend a briefing at the site of a plane crash from a China Eastern Airlines in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, 21 March 2022 (issued 22 March 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescue teams have found the second black box from the China Eastern plane that crashed in the south of the country last week with 132 people on board, state news outlets reported Sunday.

Xinhua cited the national emergency response headquarters for the accident as saying that the black box had been found, while CGTN posted a video to Twitter of what it said was the box's recovery site amid mud and debris.