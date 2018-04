Government supporters in motorcycle helmets clash with critics of a social security reform launched by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Managua, Nicaragua. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A second day of violent clashes took place Thursday in Nicaragua, as supporters and critics of a social security reform launched by President Daniel Ortega confronted each other with clubs and rocks, while the police launched tear gas.

Eight people, including several journalists, were injured in Wednesday's clashes in Managua and Leon, which spread to the cities of Masaya and Esteli on Thursday.