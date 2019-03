A file picture shows soldiers attending a mourning service for the victims of a chemical plant explosion in Xiangshui county of Yancheng city in Jiangsu province, China, Mar.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

At least seven people were killed and five injured due to an explosion at a factory in China's Jiangsu province on Sunday, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

It is the second plant blast in Jiangsu in 10 days after an explosion at a pesticide factory left 78 people dead in the eastern province.