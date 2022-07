Firefighters hike in on a fire line to mop-up and contain the Oak Fire which began on the edge of Yosemite National Park in the afternoon of 22 July, 2022 and rapidly expanded to more than 14,250 acres (5766 hectares) on the third day according to CalFire in Midpines, California, USA, 24 July 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER DA SILVA

An aerial attack aircraft drops its load of retardant on the Oak Fire which began on the edge of Yosemite National Park in the afternoon of 22 July, 2022 and rapidly expanded to more than 14,250 acres (5766 hectares) on the third day according to CalFire in Midpines, California, USA, 24 July 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER DA SILVA

Firefighters work on mopping-up and containment operations on the Oak Fire which began on the edge of Yosemite National Park in the afternoon of 22 July, 2022 and rapidly expanded to more than 14,250 acres (5766 hectares) on the third day according to CalFire in Midpines, California, USA, 24 July 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER DA SILVA

Firefighters work on mopping-up and containment operations on the Oak Fire which began on the edge of Yosemite National Park in the afternoon of 22 July, 2022 and rapidly expanded to more than 14,250 acres (5766 hectares) on the third day according to CalFire in Midpines, California, USA, 24 July 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER DA SILVA

Second fire near Yosemite has already destroyed some 6,300 hectares

A fire unleashed near Yosemite park in the United States, after the one declared at the beginning of the month, has already affected some 6,300 hectares and remains uncontrolled, the California fire service reported Sunday.

The fire, whose origin is being investigated, was declared Friday and has affected Mariposa County, where shelters have been set up to accommodate the population.