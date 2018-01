A handout photo made available by Zoo Malaysia on 17 January 2018 shows a screen grab taken from a video depicting panda Liang Liang with her new cub born in Malaysian zoo at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MALAYSIAN ZOO HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A female giant panda in Malaysia has given birth to a second cub, a zoo in Kuala Lumpur said on Wednesday.

The cub is the second born to giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang, after Nuan Nuan was born in 2015. She was returned to China last November.